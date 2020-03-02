Xiaomi teases Redmi Note 9 launch in India on 12th March

Recently, we reported that Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 10 series of smartphones as well as new Redmi Note 9 smartphone series will be launched in India sometime in March. Well, the company has today confirmed a launch event on 12th March.

Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of a new Redmi Note series smartphone that will be made official in the Indian market on 12th March. The teaser shared by Redmi India says that ‘A new #RedmiNote is coming on 12th March’, casting doubt on the launch of two devices.

Usually, the company launches two model in the same lineup and going by the same, we expect the company to launch Redmi Note 9 as well as Redmi Note 9 Pro in the Indian market. We are also expecting the launch of Mi 10 series in India at the same event.

As for the upcoming Redmi Note series smartphone, the company has confirmed that the device will come with a quad-camera setup on the back in which the sensors will be arranged on a square-shaped module.

Another image of the smartphone shared by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain reveals that the phone will come with a speaker grill, USB Type-C port and 3.5 mm jack. The smartphone in the picture seems to have a 3D glass back and it appears to be a Red color option.

Teaser from Redmi India Twitter account reads: “Brace yourselves for the biggest #Redmi product launch of 2020! #ProCamerasMaxPerformance is going to be nothing like you have ever seen before! A new #RedmiNote is coming on 12th March!” This clearly hints that the company is focusing on the camera department for the Redmi Note 9.

The teaser of the upcoming Redmi Note smartphone from the company also confirms that the device will be available for sale exclusively through Amazon in India, at least in the initial days.