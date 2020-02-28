Xiaomi’s Mi 10 and Redmi 9 series to launch in India next month

Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphone for the year — Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Recently, both the devices received certificate from BIS. Also, Manu Kumar Jain had teased the launch of the Mi 10 series in the Indian market.

Now, according to the new report, the Xiaomi Mi 10 series smartphones will get launched in the Indian market in mid-March. The report further adds that the Chinese company will also be launching its Redmi 9 lineup during the same launch event in India.

While we already know what the Mi 10 series smartphones pack, details about the upcoming Redmi 9 lineup remains a mystery. The key specifications for the Mi 10 includes 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, and a whopping 108 MP quad rear cameras.

Xiaomi India’s MD Manu Kumar Jain had also clarified that the company will be importing the entire stock of Mi 10 series from China due to the limitations in Indian manufacturing plants.

This is an interesting development given that Xiaomi has not launched any Mi-series smartphones in India after the launch of Mi 5. But it seems like the things are about to turn and the Mi 10 as well as its Pro variant are headed to the Indian market.

So far, the only thing known about the Redmi 9 smartphone is that it could come powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, which is the same chipset that powers the Realme C3 smartphone. We expect to know more about the phone as the launch date nears.

