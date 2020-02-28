Vivo APEX 2020 announced; features 120° FullView edgeless display and under-display camera

As promised, Vivo has today officially announced its latest concept smartphone under its APEX lineup, dubbed as Vivo APEX 2020. For those who are unaware, APEX smartphone series from Vivo features experimental technology and represents a step forward in terms of innovation from the Chinese brand.

The Vivo APEX 2020 features a 6.45-inch 120-degree FullView warp-around display that bends at an angle of up to 120-degree on both sides. Just like its predecessor, this one too doesn’t have any buttons or ports and uses pressure-sensitive buttons on the sides.

Surprisingly, the smartphone also comes with an under-display front-facing camera which appears only when needed. Vivo says that it has managed to increase the light transmittance of that portion of the screen by six times and relies on algorithmic optimizations to improve image quality.

At the back, the device features a 48-megapixel rear camera with gimbal-like structure that provides optical stabilization in the front-back and left-right inclined directions. It comes with Continuous Optical Zoom, making it the world’s first smartphone equipped with high-magnification continuous zoom.

The company says that the APEX 2020 can achieve continuous optical zoom under high magnifications between 5x-7.5x and produce images in high resolution and quality. It is equipped with a 4-group lens combination with two groups fixed and two groups movable, for continuous zoom and real-time focus.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The 5G smartphone is running the latest Android 10 operating system and we expect it to have FunTouch OS on top.

The smartphone includes 60W wireless charging, which the company claims is able to charge a 2000 mAh battery in 20 minutes. This is impressively fast for wireless charging but the 2000 mAh battery seems quite small for such smartphone.

The Vivo APEX 2020 has two color options — Black and White. However, we do not expect the smartphone to be commercially available anytime time. We would say the device won’t make it to the market but then Vivo has a track record for bringing its concept smartphones to life.