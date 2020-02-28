Realme 6 series pricing details and renders leaked ahead of launch

Realme is confirmed to launch its new Realme 6 series smartphones in the Indian market on 5th March, along with the company’s first fitness tracker which will go by the name of Realme Band.

Now, ahead of the official launch, renders of the upcoming smartphones as well as their pricing information has been leaked online.

The renders of the smartphone, coming through Weibo, shows that the device will come in three color options — Blue, Red, and Violet with a unique pattern on the back panel.

Earlier, the teaser from the company revealed that the Realme 6 will come with a punch-hole display for housing the single camera sensor. On the other hand, the Pro model has a pill-shaped cutout for housing two cameras — a regular lens and an ultra-wide sensor.

The leak reveals that the Realme 6 come with a starting price of ₹9,999 in the Indian market. The Realme 6 Pro will have base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and will cost ₹13,999. However, we’d advise you to take this pricing information with a pinch of salt.

Coming to the specs, it is said that the Realme 6 will come powered by MediaTek Helio G90 SoC while the Pro variant will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 chipset — making it the first device to come powered by that SD720 SoC.

The company has already confirmed that the phone will come with AI Quad-Camera setup, which includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto lens, and an ultra macro lens. It is also confirmed to have 20x zoom support.

Further, it has been revealed that the smartphone will come with 90Hz Ultra Smooth Full HD+ display. As for the battery life, it is promising “day long entertainment” and confirms that the device will have 30W fast charging technology.

The Realme 6 and 6 Pro are up for blind orders in India till 4th March through the company’s own website. Users will have to make a deposit of ₹1,000 to pre-book the phone and make the due payment during the first sale on 15th March.

Source 1, Source 2