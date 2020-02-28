As expected, Vivo has today launched its new smartphone in its home market — Vivo Z6 5G, making it the company’s first mid-range 5G smartphone in China.

The Vivo Z6 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display that offers a screen resolution of 2080 x 1080 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.74 percent. There’s a tiny punch-hole on top of the display that houses the front-facing 16 MP snapper.

The device comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Interestingly, the device, despite being a mid-range offering, comes with liquid cooling support that reduces the temperature by up to 10°C.

In the camera department, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. Connectivity options on the device include 5G dual mode (SA + NSA), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth v5, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

The smartphone is running the latest Android 10 with vivo’s own Funtouch OS 10 on top. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 44W ultra-fast flash charging technology.

The Vivo Z6 5G smartphone comes in Aurora Black, Silver and Ice Blue color options. As for the pricing, the 6 GB RAM model costs 2,198 yuan while the 8 GB RAM variant is priced at 2,598 yuan. The device will be up for sale in China from tomorrow, i.e. 29th February.

Vivo Z6 5G Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 × 2080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

GPU: Adreno 620

RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage

Software: Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10

Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash + 8 MP 112° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture + 2 MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2MP depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP

Connectivity: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Battery: 5000 mAh with 44W ultra-fast flash charge

Pricing and Availability