Vivo Z6 5G powered by SD765G chipset and 5000 mAh battery launched in China
As expected, Vivo has today launched its new smartphone in its home market — Vivo Z6 5G, making it the company’s first mid-range 5G smartphone in China.
The Vivo Z6 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display that offers a screen resolution of 2080 x 1080 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.74 percent. There’s a tiny punch-hole on top of the display that houses the front-facing 16 MP snapper.
The device comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Interestingly, the device, despite being a mid-range offering, comes with liquid cooling support that reduces the temperature by up to 10°C.
In the camera department, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. Connectivity options on the device include 5G dual mode (SA + NSA), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth v5, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.
The smartphone is running the latest Android 10 with vivo’s own Funtouch OS 10 on top. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 44W ultra-fast flash charging technology.
The Vivo Z6 5G smartphone comes in Aurora Black, Silver and Ice Blue color options. As for the pricing, the 6 GB RAM model costs 2,198 yuan while the 8 GB RAM variant is priced at 2,598 yuan. The device will be up for sale in China from tomorrow, i.e. 29th February.
Vivo Z6 5G Specifications
- Display: 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 × 2080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 620
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Software: Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash + 8 MP 112° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture + 2 MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2MP depth sensor
- Front Camera: 16 MP
- Connectivity: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port
- Battery: 5000 mAh with 44W ultra-fast flash charge
Pricing and Availability
- 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage: 2,198 yuan (~$313)
- 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage: 2,598 yuan (~$370)
- Availability: In China from 29th February