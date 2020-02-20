Vivo Z6 5G smartphone to launch in China on 29th February

Vivo has today confirmed that the company will be launching a new Z-series 5G smartphone in China. The smartphone is dubbed Vivo Z6 5G and given that the device is a part of the Z series, it will be a mid-range offering.

The poster shared by the company shows that the Vivo Z6 5G will come with a punch-hole display. It will have a cut-out in the top-right corner for housing the front-facing camera sensor.

On the back side, the device features a quad-camera setup and all the sensors as well as LED flash are placed inside a black-colored rectangular module. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, likely to keep the cost under control.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC but details about the memory configuration still remains unknown. However, it has been revealed that the phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and will have 44W fast charging support.

We also expect the smartphone to run Android 10 OS out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch OS custom user interface. Thanks to the SD765G SoC, the phone will have support for dual-mode SA and NSA 5G connectivity.

As the phone is getting launched on 29th February, we expect more details about the Vivo Z6 5G to surface online before it goes official.