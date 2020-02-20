iQOO 3 full specs, variants and pricing details leaked ahead of launch next week

Vivo-backed iQOO brand is all set to go official in the Indian market with the launch of its next-gen flagship smartphone iQOO 3 on 25th February. So far, the company has revealed several key features of the phone through promotional posters.

Now, just days ahead of the launch, a new leak reveals the full specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Along with that, the phone’s variants, color options and pricing details have also been leaked online.

As per the leak, the iQOO 3 will come with a “Polar View Display” having Super AMOLED display. It will come packed with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The listing also reveals 4400 mAh battery with 55W Super Flash Charge, and a HiFi AK4377A PA amplifier.

Further, the smartphone will be made available in three color options — Volcano Orange, Tornado Black, and Quantum Silver. The image of the phone shows quad-camera setup on the back and a punch-hole display on the front with a cut-out for camera sensor in the top-right corner.

Gagan Arora, Director of iQOO who is heading the India operations for the brand has confirmed that the phone will come in two variants in the Indian market — 4G and 5G. He has also revealed that both the models will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

As for the pricing, a report from 91Mobiles claims that the 4G variant of the phone will be priced around ₹35,000 while the 5G model will be priced around ₹45,000. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a few more days for the smartphone to get launched officially.

Source