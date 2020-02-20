LG V60 ThinQ 5G flagship smartphone appears on Geekbench

LG is rumored to be working on its next-generation flagship smartphone and now the same smartphone, dubbed as LG V60 ThinQ 5G has been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench. The listing reveals some key specs of the upcoming phone.

As per the Geekbench listing, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G carries model number LGE LM-V600N. It also shows that the phone will come packed with 8 GB of RAM and will be running the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box.

The phone is powered by a chipset named “kona” which is believed to be the Qualcomm’s latest flagship — Snapdragon 865 SoC. In the benchmarking test, the device has received a single core score of 898 and multi-core score of 3,266.

Further, the smartphone is rumored to come powered by a 5000 mAh battery and a recent leak from the promo video of the phone suggests that it will come with a metal frame, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

As the name itself suggests, the upcoming LG V60 ThinQ is a successor to the LG V50 ThinQ smartphone launched at MWC last year. This will be the first LG smartphone to get launched in this year. The V60 ThinQ 5G was speculated to get unveiled at MWC 2020 but since the event has been cancelled, we expect the phone to get launched in the coming weeks.

