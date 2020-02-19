iQOO 3 camera configuration and samples revealed ahead of launch

In the latest teaser of the upcoming iQOO 3 smartphone on Weibo, the company has confirmed the key camera configuration. The smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back and now we know more details about the same.

The phone will come with a 48 MP primary camera sensor. The device will feature a 50mm professional portrait lens. It will also come with a feature that has support for support for an AI eye tracking technology. However, nothing more related to this has been revealed yet.

Soon after revealing the camera features of the upcoming iQOO 3 smartphone, the company shared a couple of sample images captured using the phone’s rear camera module. The camera sample images of iQOO 3 are attached below.

As per the reports, the phone could come with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, another 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2- megapixel camera sensor. It is expected to have a 16 MP snapper on the front side. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with X55 modem for 5G connectivity support.

The device will come packed with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage, allows for both faster read and write speeds while also offering faster data transfer. The phone reportedly runs Android 10 OS and is powered by a 4410 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

iQOO 3 flagship smartphone is scheduled to get launched on 25th February in China as well as in India. The company will be starting operations in the Indian market with the debut of this smartphone.