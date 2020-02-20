Xiaomi launches Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India for ₹1,299

As expected, Xiaomi has today started crowdfunding for a new product in the Indian market — Mi Electric Toothbrush T300. The crowdfunding is now live on the company’s website Mi.com for a price of ₹1,299 instead of the original price of ₹1,499. Once the crowdfunding successfully reaches its goal of 1,000 units, the company will start shipping the product from 10th March.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is powered by a magnetic levitation sonic motor which is claimed by the company to successfully produce up to 31,000 vibrations per minute to buzz away bacteria, food particles and stains with less user efforts.

It comes with DuPont Tynex StaClean Antimicrobial Bristles which are described as soft and thin-tipped. The company says that they are set at a 10-degree angle that effectively loosens and whisks plaque and debris even from the blind spots.

The product comes with IPX7 water-proof design and has a plastic brush head cover case for easily storing it. It also comes with Dual-Pro Brush Modes to match tour preferred style and pace. There’s also EquiClean Auto Timer that goes off after 2 minutes, pausing after every 30 seconds. This is aimed to remind users to switch sides.

On the back, it comes with Anti-Slip Bump Strap Design and a low noise device (≤ 65 DB). As for the battery life, it offers up to 25 days of use on a single charge using USB Type-C port and has an LED indicator alerts about the battery charging status.