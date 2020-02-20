LG W10 Alpha goes official in India for a price of ₹9,999

Last year, LG launched its new W-series smartphones in India with three models — W10, W30, and W30 Pro. Now, the company has added a new model in the lineup — LG W10 Alpha. As for the positioning, this new device is positioned below the W30 smartphone.

In terms of design, the phone seems quite similar to LG W10 but it comes with a small notch on top of the display and lacks fingerprint sensor.

LG W10 Alpha comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with raindrop notch with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core UNISOC (previously Spreadtrum) SC9863 processor.

The device comes packed with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, there’s an 8 MP snapper on the back and an 8 MP front-facing camera with support for AI face unlock.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro USB port. The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and is powered by a 3,450 mAh battery.

The LG W10 Alpha comes in only one color option — Black, for a price of ₹9,999. The company has not yet revealed information about the phone’s availability.

LG W10 Alpha Specifications

Display: 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ FullVision display with Raindrop notch

1.6GHz Octa-Core UNISOC SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU RAM: 3 GB

32 GB storage; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD OS: Android 9.0 Pie

8 MP rear camera with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP front-facing camera, AI face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port Battery: 3450 mAh built-in battery

Pricing and Availability in India