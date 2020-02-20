LG

LG W10 Alpha goes official in India for a price of ₹9,999

By Jeet

Last year, LG launched its new W-series smartphones in India with three models — W10, W30, and W30 Pro. Now, the company has added a new model in the lineup — LG W10 Alpha. As for the positioning, this new device is positioned below the W30 smartphone.

LG-W10-Alpha

In terms of design, the phone seems quite similar to LG W10 but it comes with a small notch on top of the display and lacks fingerprint sensor.

LG W10 Alpha comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with raindrop notch with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core UNISOC (previously Spreadtrum) SC9863 processor.

The device comes packed with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, there’s an 8 MP snapper on the back and an 8 MP front-facing camera with support for AI face unlock.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro USB port. The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and is powered by a 3,450 mAh battery.

The LG W10 Alpha comes in only one color option — Black, for a price of ₹9,999. The company has not yet revealed information about the phone’s availability.

LG W10 Alpha Specifications

  • Display: 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ FullVision display with Raindrop notch
  • CPU: 1.6GHz Octa-Core UNISOC SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB storage; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD
  • OS: Android 9.0 Pie
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP rear camera with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 8 MP front-facing camera, AI face unlock
  • Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port
  • Battery: 3450 mAh built-in battery

Pricing and Availability in India

  • Price: ₹9,999
  • Availability: TBA