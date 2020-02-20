Sony has today unveiled its new smartphone named Xperia L4, which as the name itself indicates, is a successor to the Sony Xperia L3. Unlike its predecessor, the newly launched Xperia L4 seems like an exciting device as it comes with several upgrades.

It comes with a 6.2-inch screen offering 1680 x 720 pixels resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. Compared to the Xperia L3, the display on the newer model is bigger and taller. As for the aspect ratio, which isn’t mainstream yet, Sony claims is good enough for running two apps side by side.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 octa-core processor, coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone comes packed with 3 GB of RAM and offers 64 GB of internal storage, with support for expanding it up to 512 GB.

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 13 MP f/2.0 main sensor, a 5 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device also has Sony’s signature side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS+ GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

It is running slightly older version of Android — 9.0 Pie and it has not been confirmed if the phone will get the latest Android 10 update anytime soon. The smartphone is powered by a 3850 mAh battery along with support for fast charging.

The Sony Xperia L4 smartphone will come in two color options — Black and Blue and will be up for purchase in select markets from Spring 2020 but the pricing information has not been revealed yet.

Sony Xperia L4 Specifications

Pricing and Availability