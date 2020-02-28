Recently, HTC confirmed that the company isn’t dead yet and also revealed that it will be launching its 5G smartphone later this year. However, the brand has been licensed in the Indian market and it has launched a new budget smartphone.

After launching HTC Wildfire X in August last year, the company has today launched HTC Wildfire R70. The smartphone comes in Aurora Blue and Night Black color options and will go on sale in India soon but the pricing details have not been revealed yet.

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched HTC Wildfire R70 smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display that offers 1560 x 702 pixels screen resolution along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P23 processor.

The device packs 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. In the camera department, it features a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 16 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front side, the phone comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. The device runs Android 9 Pie OS and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, with 10W charging support.

HTC Wildfire R70 Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch HD+ display with 1560 × 720 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

16 MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash + 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

4000 mAh with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability