Realme 6 powered by MediaTek Helio G90 chipset appears on Geekbench

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its Realme 6 and 6 Pro smartphones in the Indian market on 5th March. Ahead of the official launch, the company has shared several key features of the upcoming devices.

Now, the Realme 6 smartphone has appeared on the benchmarking platform Geekbench with model number RMX2001. It shows that the smartphone is powered by the octa-core MTK6875V/CC processor, which is said to be Helio G90 SoC.

The device also comes packed with 8 GB of RAM and is running Android 10 operating system out of the box. We are sure that the device will have the company’s own Realme UI on top of the OS, which is based on ColorOS 7.

The listing reveals that the upcoming smartphone has a single-core test score of 489 and a multi-core test score of 1,605. Earlier, the Realme 6 Pro smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench, revealing Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and 10 GB of RAM along with Android 10 operating system.

The company has already confirmed that the phone will come with AI Quad-Camera setup, which includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto lens, and an ultra macro lens. It is also confirmed to have 20x zoom support.

Further, it has been revealed that the smartphone will come with 90Hz Ultra Smooth Full HD+ display. As for the battery life, the brand is promising “day long entertainment” and confirms that the device will have 30W fast charging technology.

The Realme 6 and 6 Pro are up for blind orders in India till 4th March through the company’s own website. Users will have to make a deposit of ₹1,000 to pre-book the phone and make the due payment during the first sale on 15th March.

