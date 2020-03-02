OPPO Kash financial services platform announced in India

Earlier this year, in January, we reported that the OPPO could be launching its own fin-tech service in the Indian market later this year, dubbed as OPPO Kash. Today, along with the Reno 3 Pro smartphone and Enco Free TWS earbuds, the company has announced the OPPO Kash service in India.

This new financial services platform is said to initially offer five services through its applications, which includes Mutual Funds, Freedom SIP, Personal Loans, Business Loans, and Screen Insurance.

The OPPO Kash mobile application is currently in the beta stage of development and will soon be available for download through Google Play Store as well as Oppo App Market.

The launch of OPPO’s own fin-tech service comes just months after Realme, the company backed by OPPO, also launched its own financial service named Realme PaySa in December. Both the platforms are powered by FinShell.

The Chinese company says that it has partnered with a 20 asset management companies in order to offer a bouquet of SIP and mutual funds to its customers. Further, the company adds that it promotes three pillars of new development — “Small and Easy”, “Data Privacy”, and “Customer Security”.