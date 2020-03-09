Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch set for 27th March

Xiaomi had planned to launch its Mi 10 series globally at a launch event during Mobile World Congress 2020. However, after MWC 2020 got cancelled, the launch was postponed. But now, the company has announced a new date for the event.

The company has confirmed that it will launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphone globally through an online event on 27th March. The event will be live-streamed from 6:30 PM IST. Xiaomi has also been teasing its launch in India which could happen at the same event or soon after that.

Xiaomi has also scheduled a launch event in India on 12th March, where the company is confirmed to launch its Redmi Note 9 or Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone. It remains to be seen if the Chinese brand has anytime to say related to the Mi 10 lineup at the event.

The company has already announced these two flagship smartphones in China and thus, the key specifications are already known. It features a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, and a whopping 108 MP quad rear cameras.