How to block heavy ads on Chrome without using ad blockers

Now a days, there are many websites which makes heavy use of advertisements on the webpage. Some have so many ads that it even ruins the user experience. It also makes use of system resources, chewing up memory and CPU cycles.

There are some popular third-party ad blockers available for web browsers which can block ads on the websites. However, if you are among those who don’t want to use ad blockers, then there are some good news for you if you are a Chrome users.

With the latest Chrome 80 web browser, Google has tried to make the user experience on websites less ads intrusive through a feature named Heavy Ad Intervention. The feature is designed to block the most annoying ads that use the most system resources.

Here is a simple walkthrough to enable Heavy Ad Intervention on Chrome browser.

How to enable Heavy Ad Intervention on Chrome