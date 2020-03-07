How to block heavy ads on Chrome without using ad blockers
Now a days, there are many websites which makes heavy use of advertisements on the webpage. Some have so many ads that it even ruins the user experience. It also makes use of system resources, chewing up memory and CPU cycles.
There are some popular third-party ad blockers available for web browsers which can block ads on the websites. However, if you are among those who don’t want to use ad blockers, then there are some good news for you if you are a Chrome users.
With the latest Chrome 80 web browser, Google has tried to make the user experience on websites less ads intrusive through a feature named Heavy Ad Intervention. The feature is designed to block the most annoying ads that use the most system resources.
Here is a simple walkthrough to enable Heavy Ad Intervention on Chrome browser.
How to enable Heavy Ad Intervention on Chrome
- First of all, make sure that you are using the latest version of Google Chrome, i.e. Chrome 80. You can do so by clicking on the hamburger menu on top right side on Chrome and going to Help > About Google Chrome
- Once that is confirmed, you’ll now have to change options via Flags
- In the address bar, write “chrome://flags/#enable-heavy-ad-intervention” and click Enter
- Now, choose the option “Enabled” on the button that is to the right of “Heavy Ad Intervention” option
- After you click enable, it will warn that the feature will be activated after the browser gets restarted
- Click on the Relaunch button to restart Chrome and enable the fetaure