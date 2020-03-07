How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on iPhone

After waiting for months, Facebook-owned WhatsApp finally started rolling out its much-awaited feature — Dark Mode. The features has been made available for both Android as well as iOS users.

The Dark Mode on WhatsApp could potentially drain less battery as the interface is less harsh or bright, and it comes with a new dark theme for chat threads.

WhatsApp is using Apple APIs and responds automatically to the system setting to enable the dark theme on the app. So, if you’ve not got the iOS ‌Dark Mode‌ enabled, you won’t be able to use WhatsApp in ‌Dark Mode‌ either.

To use this feature, you’ll need devices running iOS 13 or above. Thus, the feature will work only on iPhone 6s or above and earlier models are not supported.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to enable Dark Mode on your iPhone which will also activate the same on WhatsApp.

Enable Dark Mode on iPhone and WhatsApp

Go to ‘Settings’ on your iPhone

Now tap on “Display & Brightness”

Under Appearance, select “Dark”

You can also select ‘Automatic’ if you want the phone to switch between Light and Dark based on the time of the day

Once the Dark mode is enabled on your iPhone, WhatsApp will show dark chat bubbles and a dark version of the chosen wallpaper.

That’s it. WhatsApp will automatically show the Dark Mode if your iPhone is in Dark Mode. This could be ensured by manually selecting the Dark mode on your device or it can be set to do so automatically based on the time of the day.

Do note that there’s no support for manually enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp from the settings and it is only based on the device’s settings for the Dark mode.