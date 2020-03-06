OPPO Watch with AMOLED display and eSIM support goes official

Along with its flagship OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones, the Chinese company has also launched its first smartwatch — OPPO Watch. In terms of design, the device looks quite similar to the Apple Watch but comes with a few of its own features.

The OPPO Watch comes in two sizes — 41mm and 46mm. The 41mm variant features a 1.6-inch curved AMOLED display with 320 x 360 pixels screen resolution while the larger 46mm variant has a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED panel offering 402 x 476 pixels screen resolution and 326 PPI pixel density.

The smartwatch is running a custom version of the company’s own ColorOS and is based on Wear OS. As for now, the device is only compatible with Android smartphones but the company says that support for iOS devices is currently under works.

Underneath, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset along with an Apollo co-processor. When it needs to save power, the device automatically switches from the Qualcomm’s chipset to Apollo chipset. It is packed with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The smartwatch can track a wide range of workouts and comes with an AI-based fitness regime. The 46mm variant comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating, while the 41mm variant is rated for 3ATM. It also has a sleep monitoring algorithm for tracking sleep pattern, along with 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

The major feature for the device comes in the form of support for eSIM. With this, users can link their existing number or independently use the eSIM facility on the Oppo Watch. As for the battery, the 41mm model is powered by a 300 mAh battery while the 46mm model packs 430 mAh battery. There’s also support for the proprietary Watch VOOC Flash Charge technology.