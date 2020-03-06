As promised, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has today officially launched its next-gen Find series smartphones — OPPO Find X2 and OPPO Find X2 Pro.

Both the smartphones come with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. There are thin bezels surrounding the display, with top bezel measuring 2.2mm and the chin measuring 2.98mm.

Under the hood, the devices come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor with support for 5G connectivity. It also has triple thermal dissipation that uses thermal conductive gel, vapor chamber liquid cooling and multilayer graphite.

Coming to the camera department, the Find X2 features a 48-megapixel Sony primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 3cm macro mode and a 13-megapixel pixel telephoto camera for 5x hybrid optical zoom and up to 20x digital.

On the other hand, the Find X2 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel Sony primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with 3cm macro and a 13-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

Both the devices have a 32 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture on the front for taking selfies and video calling. While the Find X2 comes with IP54 rating splash resistance, the X2 Pro has been certified IP68 for water and dust resistance.

The smartphones come running Android 10 operating system out of the box with ColorOS 7.1 on top. As for the battery, the X2 is powered by a 4200 mAh battery while the X2 Pro packs 4260 mAh battery. Both of them have 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge support.

The OPPO Find X2 comes in Black color with Ceramic back and Ocean color with a Glass back. On the other hand, the Find X2 Pro comes in Black color with Ceramic back and Orange color with a Vegan leather back.

Along with these phone models, OPPO has also launched OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Customized Edition. The phone comes packed with same set of specs but with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. This edition is priced at 12999 yuan (~$ 1876).

The phone is claimed to be using a heat-absorbing glass process for a 3D back for the logo. The company adds that it uses four-layer superimposed process to achieve the same carbon fiber texture as the Lamborghini interior.

OPPO Find X2 / Find X2 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650

Adreno 650 RAM: Find X2 – 8/12 LPDDR4x; Find X2 – 12 GB LPDDR4x

Find X2 – 8/12 LPDDR4x; Find X2 – 12 GB LPDDR4x Storage: Find X2 – 128/256 GB; Find X2 Pro – 256 GB

Find X2 – 128/256 GB; Find X2 Pro – 256 GB Software: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 Rear Camera: Find X2 — 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX689 sensor + 12 MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid optical zoom, and up to 20x digital zoom

Find X2 Pro — 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture + 48 MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP perisope telephoto camera with f/3.0 aperture, 20x hybrid optical zoom, up to 60x digital zoom, OIS

32 MP with f/2.4 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Water and Dust Resistance, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

In-display fingerprint sensor, Water and Dust Resistance, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Battery: Find X2 — 4200 mAh with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge

Find X2 Pro — 4260 mAh with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge

Pricing and Availability