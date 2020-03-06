Huawei Nova 7 SE specs leaked ahead of its launch next month

Huawei is gearing up to launch its flagship P40 series smartphones later this month and then next month, the company is expected to launch Nova 7 series devices. One of the devices in the lineup is said to be the Nova 7 SE.

Now, ahead of the launch, specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online. As per the leak, the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display which will have a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera but the screen resolution is not yet known. We expect it to be a Full HD+ display.

It is also revealed that the smartphone will have a 64 MP primary camera sensor in the rear camera setup. The phone is further touted to be the first to be powered by the company’s own Kirin 820 chipset with built-in 5G modem.

This will make it the first mid-range 5G smartphone coming from Huawei. The device is also said to have support for 22.5W fast charging. Currently, nothing more about the device is known but we expect to get more information in the coming days.

Do note that the company has not yet announced the Kirin 820 5G chipset but it could get launched in the coming days, days before the Nova 7 series launch or along with the phone’s official launch.

However, Weibo user Digital Chat Station, who has provided with these leaked specifications, has also advised that his information, coming through supply chain, may not be accurate and thus everyone should take it with a pinch of salt.

Along with the Nova 7 SE, the company will be launching two other smartphones in the same lineup — Huawe Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro. As said, the devices are expected to launch in April, soon after the launch of Huawei P40 series.

Source