Nokia’s first 5G smartphone to launch on 19th March

HMD Global, the Finland-based company which launches Nokia-branded smartphones, has a new smartphone coming up later this month. The company is all set to debut its first 5G smartphone.

The company has announced that the first Nokia-branded 5G smartphone will be launched at an event on 19th March in London. However, name of the upcoming device has not been disclosed yet.

While nothing is known about the Nokia 5G smartphone so far, the company has confirmed that it is collaborating with the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die for this 5G device. The campaign, which has a 90-second video featuring Nokia’s upcoming 5G phone, will drop on March 8th.

As per the leaks, the company could launch Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 codenamed ‘Captain America’, Nokia 1.3, and the Nokia C2 entry-level Android smartphones at the event. The 5G phone being talked about here might not be a flagship but an upper mid-range phone.

Another report coming from TechRadar claims has leaked images of the upcoming Nokia 5G smartphone which features a circular camera module with four sensors arranged radially and the LED flash sitting in the middle.

To know for sure about the Nokia’s first 5G smartphone as well as other devices that the company has up its sleeves, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event to take place on 19th March in London.