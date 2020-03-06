Infinix S5 Pro with 16 MP pop-up selfie camera launched in India for ₹9,999

As expected, Infinix has today launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed as Infinix S5 Pro. The phone is priced at ₹9,999 and comes with a 16 MP pop-up camera and a triple camera setup on the back.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ no-notch display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 12nm SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The device comes with 48-megapixel rear camera with dual LED flash, along with a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait shots and another VGA sensor as a low-light camera. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP pop-up snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

It runs the latest Android 10 operating system along with XOS 6.0 Dolphin on top. The device, which comes with a back-mounted fingerprint sensor, is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Infinix S5 Pro smartphone comes in Forest Green and Violet colors for a price of ₹9,999. It will be available for purchase in India from 13th March, exclusively through Flipkart.

Infinix S5 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2220 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio and 83 percent NTSC Color Gamut

Pricing and Availability in India