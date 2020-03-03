Infinix S5 Pro all set to launch in India on 6th March

Infinix has revealed that the company will be launching a new smartphone in the Indian market on 6th March, dubbed as Infinix S5 Pro. Along with that, the company has also revealed some of the teasers of the upcoming smartphone.

It confirms that the device will come with a pop-up front-facing camera which will have a 16 MP snapper. Further, the smartphone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back, along with a 48 MP primary sensor.

The company has also confirmed that the Infinix S5 Pro smartphone will be exclusively available for purchase in the Indian market through online marketplace Flipkart. While the pricing has not been revealed, it is expected to cost under ₹10,000.

The render of the smartphone shared by the company shows that it will have triple-rear camera setup with sensors aligned vertically. It also showcases a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security and a full-screen no-notch display.

As per the report from IANS, the smartphone could come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and will be running the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own Infinix OXS 6.0 user interface on top.

This will also mark Infinix’s first smartphone launch of this year and the phone is expected to be a part of ‘Make In India’ initiative, and could be manufactured at the company’s facility in Noida.

