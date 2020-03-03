Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming smartphone to launch on 12th March

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia is gearing up to launch its next-generation gaming smartphone, named Nubia Red Magic 5G. Now, the company has confirmed that the device will go official in its home country China on 12th March.

Ahead of the launch, several key features of the upcoming smartphone have already been leaked. Recently, the company’s president revealed that the phone will come packed with 16 GB of RAM.

Prior to that, a screenshot of the Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone’s About section was shared online, which confirmed that the phone, which will have model number NX659J, packs LPDDR5 RAM supplied by Samsung. The shared screenshot reveals that the phone is running the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own RedMagic OS 3.0 on top.

It has also been confirmed that the Nubia Red Magic 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with Snapdragon X55 modem. With 16 GB RAM, the company is offering 256 GB of internal storage and going by the company’s track record, we don’t expect a microSD card slot on this one.

Along with all this, it has also been confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 144Hz refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, support for Wi-Fi 6, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a built-in cooling fan. More details about the smartphone is expected to surface online before the phone goes official.

