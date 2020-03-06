Moto G8 with Snapdragon 665 SoC and 4 GB RAM launched

After launching a couple of devices under its G8 lineup, Motorola has now launched the Moto G8 smartphone as the company’s latest offering its Moto G8 series.

The Moto G8 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision screen with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, there’s a triple camera setup at the back that consists of a 16-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel 2cm macro sensor. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper.

The device runs Android 10 operating system and comes with exclusive Moto Experiences and with new Moto Gametime software feature, which as the name indicates, maximizes gaming experience and makes it more immersive.

It is also splash resistant and has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that offers 40 hours of battery life on a single charge and has 10W charging support.

The Moto G8 comes in Blue and White colors and is priced at 1143 Brazilian Real (~ $248) and is already available in Brazil. It will be rolling out to Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia in the coming weeks, says the company.

Moto G8 Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch (1560×720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 19:9 aspect ratio

Adreno 610 GPU

64 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB with microSD

16 MP rear camera + 8 MP 118° Ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP 2cm macro sensor, laser autofocus

Fingerprint sensor, Splash resistant

4000 mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging

Pricing and Availability