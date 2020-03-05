Realme Band fitness tracker launched in India for ₹1,499

After months of leaks and rumors and weeks of teasing, Realme has today finally launched its first fitness tracker in India — Realme Band along with the Realme 6 and 6 Pro smartphones in India.

The Realme Band comes with a 0.96-inch TFT LCD color display, which is bigger than the Mi Band 3’s 0.78-inch OLED screen. However, the display is not touchscreen and instead users will have to rely on capacitive touch buttons below the screen to control the device.

A single touch on the button scrolls through all the menu options while long-pressing the button triggers actions such as exercise mode, call hang-up, and more. It comes pre-loaded with five watch faces which can be applied through Realme Link app.

The company says that it will introduce more watch faces through an OTA update. As for the features, the fitness band from Realme comes with support for notifications, alarms, water drinking as well as sedentary reminders, among others.

Coming to the fitness features, the tracker has nine sport modes which includes curious Cricket, yoga, running, walking, hiking, climbing, cycling, spinning, fitness. Any three of them can be pinned as favorites on the Band.

There’s also a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope on board. The heart rate sensor helps in monitoring the heart rate in real-time at 5-minute intervals. The device can also be used to track the sleep quality. The Realme Band also comes with IP68 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance.

It comes with USB Direct Charge feature so that users can simply detach the strap and plug the band directly into a USB-A port. The fitness band is powered by a 90 mAh battery that is claimed to last 9 days on a single charge.

The Realme Band has been priced at ₹1,499 in India and comes in three strap colors — Black, Yellow, and Green. It will be available for purchase from 9th March but the company has also scheduled a Hate-to-Wait sale at 2:00 PM today.