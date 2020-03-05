At its online launch event, Realme has today launched the Realme 6 and 6 Pro smartphones in the Indian market. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India has said that the newly announced Realme 6 is the successor to the Realme 5 Pro.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Punch-hole display with Full HD+ screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It also come with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s gaming-focused Helio G90T processor with Mali-G76 graphics processor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In the camera department, it comes with a 16 MP snapper housed inside the notch and comes with features like Automatic HDR, Portrait Mode, Time-lapse, AI Beauty, Portrait Nightscape mode, and 120fps slow motion.

On the back side, the device is equipped with an AI quad-camera setup that consists of a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2 MP monochrome portrait lens, and a 2 MP macro lens along with several modes and features.

The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own Realme UI on top based on ColorOS 7. The device is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery which is claimed to fully charge the smartphone in 60 minutes.

The Realme 6 comes in two color options — Comet White and Comet Blue. The phone’s pricing starts at ₹12,999 in India and will be up for purchase from 11th March through Realme’s own online store, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Realme 6 Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio G90T

MediaTek Helio G90T GPU: Mali-G76

Mali-G76 RAM: 4/6/8 GB

4/6/8 GB Operating System: Android 10 with Realme UI

Android 10 with Realme UI Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Punch-hole display, Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90.5 percent STB ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass

6.5-inch Full HD+ Punch-hole display, Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90.5 percent STB ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor + 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens + 2 MP black and white portrait lens + 2 MP macro lens

64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor + 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens + 2 MP black and white portrait lens + 2 MP macro lens Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C Other: Side-mounted fingerprint Scanner

Side-mounted fingerprint Scanner Colors: Comet White and Comet Blue

Comet White and Comet Blue Battery: 4300 mAh with 30W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India