After teasing it for a few days, Realme 6 series smartphones finally got launched in India. The company had earlier planned a launch event for the same in New Delhi but had to be cancelled due to coronavirus and thus, the event was live streamed.

The company launched the Realme 6 as the successor to the Realme 5 Pro and along with that, it has also launched the Realme 6 Pro smartphone. With this, it has become the world’s first device to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

The Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Dual Punch-hole display that offers 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90.6 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. As said, the phone is powered by SD720G SoC.

It comes packed with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is claimed to unlock the phone in 0.29 seconds.

Coming to the cameras, the phone has two camera sensors on the front side. The primary one is 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor, coupled with an 8 MP ultra-wide angle secondary snapper. At the back, the device has an AI quad-camera setup that includes an 8 MP 119-degree ultra wide-angle lens, a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP telephoto lens with 20x zoom support and a 4cm macro lens.

The phone comes with features like Super Liner Speakers, L1 + L5 Dual Frequency GPS and also support for NavIC. It also runs Android 10-based Realme UI and is powered by a 4300 mAh battery with 30W Flash charging technology.

The Realme 6 Pro comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colors. With a starting price of ₹16,999, the phone will be available for purchase in India from 13th March from Flipkart, Realme.com as well as offline stores.

Realme 6 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm SoC GPU: Adreno 618

Adreno 618 RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 10-based Realme UI

Android 10-based Realme UI Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ Dual Punch-Hole display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90.6 percent STB ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass

6.6-inch Full HD+ Dual Punch-Hole display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90.6 percent STB ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 64 MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture + 12 MP telephoto sensor for up to 20x zoom + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor

64 MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture + 12 MP telephoto sensor for up to 20x zoom + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX471 primary camera + 8 MP 105° ultra-wide sensor

16 MP Sony IMX471 primary camera + 8 MP 105° ultra-wide sensor Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, L1 + L5 Dual Frequency GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, L1 + L5 Dual Frequency GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C port Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Super Linear Speakers, NavIC

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Super Linear Speakers, NavIC Colors: Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange

Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange Battery: 4300 mAh with 30W Flash Charging

Pricing and Availability in India