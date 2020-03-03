Xiaomi and Realme cancels their offline launch events in India due to coronavirus

Realme has scheduled a launch event in India on 5th March to launch Realme 6 and 6 Pro smartphones as well as Realme Band. On the other hand, Xiaomi has scheduled an event on 12th March to launch the Redmi Note 9 series smartphone.

However, both the companies have separately announced that they have cancelled their planned offline launch event because of coronavirus. Instead of the offline launch event, both the companies will be live streaming their events online.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India has said that the company will be refunding the amount that customers paid to buy tickets to the launch event. He also added that apart from refunds, the company will also offer Realme Band for free to each of them.

Details will be sent via mail. Livestream at 12:30PM, 5th March.https://t.co/Xclg5ILkHl pic.twitter.com/BiMmMaawr7 — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) March 3, 2020

Explaining the development, Madhav Sheth said: “In light of current reports of #coronavirus impact & related advisory by health officials to maintain social distance as a precautionary measure, I’m calling off our biggest event. Will still give live speech in stadium with you watching #realme6series event online. #healthfirst”

On the other hand, Manu Kumar Jain, Xioami India MD said: “Due to recent reports of COVID-19 #CoronaOutbreak in certain parts of the country, we’ve decided to not host product launch events on-ground in March. This is keeping in mind safety of fans, media friends, employees & partners. I urge you all to stay safe.”

