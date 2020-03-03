Vivo NEX 3S passes through TENAA; could launch on 10th March

Vivo recently unveiled its Vivo APEX 2020 Concept Smartphone and now the company seems to be all set to launch its next-generation NEX series phone. The company is gearing up to launch the Vivo NEX 3S in China on 10th March.

The landing page of the smartphone on Chinese online retailer Tmall reveals the launch date as 10th March but the company is yet to confirm this. The Vivo NEX 3S is said to be the production version of the APEX 2020 with some changes in its design.

Also, the device has passed through TENAA certification, which reveals key specifications of the smartphone. It confirms that the phone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

It remains to be seen what the display specifications of the smartphone is and how it will look. The APEX 2020 features an AMOLED panel that curves to 120-degrees on the side, which is more than the usual waterfall screen design. It’ll have a 6.89-inch display with Full HD+ screen resolution.

The device features a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. On the front side, the company will be offering a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a pop-out mechanism design.

The Vivo NEX 3s runs Android 10 operating system out of the box and is powered by a 4250 mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging technology. As for the pricing, the device could be priced between CNY 5,698 and CNY 6,198, which is approximately between ₹59,200 and ₹64,400. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a few more days.

