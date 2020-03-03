OPPO CPH2009 smartphone spotted on Bluetooth SIG; key specs revealed

It seems that OPPO is working on a new premium smartphone with model number OPPO CPH2009 but the actual name of the device is not yet known. The device in question has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website.

As per the listing on the Bluetooth certification website, the smartphone will come with Bluetooth 5.1 and 5G connectivity support and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The device is also revealed to come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display.

On the front side, the smartphone will feature a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. At the back, there’s a quad-camera setup which consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Currently it is not yet known what each of these camera sensors do, but its likely that one of them is a telephoto lens, another is an ultra-wide-angle lens while the 2-megapixel unit could be for depth-sensing.

It is also revealed to be running ColorOS 7 custom user interface and thus, the device will come with Android 10 operating system out of the box. While the memory configuration is not yet known, we expect the phone to come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

While the smartphone has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website, we expect it to get launched officially in the coming weeks or months. We will know more about the device in the coming days or weeks, as the launch nears.