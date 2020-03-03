Motorola RAZR foldable smartphone to launch in India on 16th March

Lenovo-owned Motorola recently launched its first foldable smartphone named Motorola RAZR, bringing back the design of the older smartphone with the same name. After initial delay in its sale, the device is now available for purchase in select countries.

Now, the company has confirmed that the Motorola RAZR foldable smartphone will be launched in India on 16th March. Earlier, the company was planning to launch the phone in India in the first week of March but it got delayed for some unknown reasons.

Coming to the smartphone, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, the phone comes with a clam-shell folding design. While the phone features a flexible screen that folds completely in half, the company has also added secondary screen on the front, called Quick View external display.

The phone has a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876 x 2142 pixels) screen with 21:9 aspect ratio that can fold completely in half. In the folded state, users can access the secondary 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) Quick View display.

It features a single 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter that acts as a selfie camera in the phone’s folded state and as its primary shooter in the unfolded state. There’s also a 5-megapixel camera which can be used to take selfies when you don’t want to close the phone.

The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6 GB of RAM, and a 2510 mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging.

The Motorola Razr is priced at $1,499 in the United States and we expect similar pricing in India. To know for sure the phone’s pricing as well as availability information, we’ll have to wait for the official launch to take place on 16th March.