Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro gaming smartphones go official in China

Xiaomi-backed gaming smartphone maker Black Shark has launched its next-generation smartphones, dubbed as Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. As the name indicates, the models are a follow-up to the company’s last year’s Black Shark 2.

The Black Shark 3 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display while the Pro variant comes with a massive 7.1-inchAMOLED display with 3120 x 1440 pixels screen resolution. Both devices have 90 Hz refresh rate and world’s highest touch sampling rate of 270 Hz.

The devices come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. In the camera department, the smartphones feature a triple-camera setup on the back.

It comes with a 64 MP primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, coupled with a 13 MP 120° ultra wide sensor with f/2.25 sensor and a 5 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for portrait shots. On the front side, it is equipped with a 20 MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

While the Black Shark 3 offers capacitive shoulder buttons, the Pro model comes with shoulder buttons that raise 1.5 mm from the body of the phone when in game mode. The company says that the 21mm-wide buttons can handle more than 300,000 lifts and one million clicks.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port. Both the phones run the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box.

The Black Shark 3 is powered by a 4720 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. It comes in Lighting Black, Silver and Grey colors, with a starting price of 3,499 yuan (~$502). On the other hand, the Pro variant is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with the same 65W fast charging support. It comes in Phantom Black and Armor Grey colors, for a starting price of 4,699 yuan (~$674).

Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro Specifications

Display: Black Shark 3 – 6.67-inch Full HD+ 2400 × 1080 pixels display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 394PPI, HDR 10+

Black Shark 3 Pro – 7.1-inch Quad HD+ 3120 × 1440 pixels display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90 Hz refresh rate, 483PPI, HDR 10+, and MEMC intelligent motion compensation technology

Black Shark 3 – 6.67-inch Full HD+ 2400 × 1080 pixels display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 394PPI, HDR 10+ Black Shark 3 Pro – 7.1-inch Quad HD+ 3120 × 1440 pixels display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90 Hz refresh rate, 483PPI, HDR 10+, and MEMC intelligent motion compensation technology CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5

8/12 GB LPDDR5 Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage Software: Android 10

Android 10 Rear Camera: 64 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 13 MP 120° ultra wide sensor with f/2.25 + 5 MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture

64 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 13 MP 120° ultra wide sensor with f/2.25 + 5 MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 20 MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture

20 MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dual 1217 super linear speakers

In-display fingerprint sensor, Dual 1217 super linear speakers Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi=Fi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO), Bluetooth v5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi=Fi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO), Bluetooth v5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port Battery: Black Shark 3 – 4720 mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Black Shark 3 Pro – 5000 mAh with 65W fast charging

Pricing and Availability