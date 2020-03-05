OnePlus launches Doorstep Service in six cities across India

India is one of the biggest market for OnePlus and the Chinese company is considering it as its second home, outside of China. The brand has managed to get a loyal fanbase for its premium smartphones in a country where users are very price conscious.

With OnePlus getting the support of users in India, the company has been coming up with more services for its customers. In the latest instance, OnePlus has today launched on-site Doorstep Service for select cities in India.

OnePlus has today launched the first-of-its-kind doorstep mobile repair service. It is currently available in six cities across India, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. Making the announcement, the company touts itself to be the first smartphone brand globally to offer on-site doorstep repair service directly.

The Chinese company is already offering a free product pick-up and drop-off service for its users who are facing issues with the device and wants to get it repaired. This service is currently available in over 8000 pin codes, which essentially covers around 80 percent of the country.

With the OnePlus Doorstep Service, users can apply for the same using the OnePlus Care App. Below is the step-by-step guide on booking a service.

How to book OnePlus Doorstep Service

Open the OnePlus Care App and tap on Book a Repair

Select your OnePlus device from the list

After that, provide your area pincode. Alternatively you can select to auto detect location

Now, select “Get an engineer to visit your location” option

Provide your address details and tap on “Save this”

While the service has been launched in six cities, OnePlus says that it is available within the city limits based on postal codes. The company is aiming to expand this initiative across all tier-1 cities and several tier-2 cities.