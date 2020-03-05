Resso music streaming platform officially launched in India

With several different services to choose from, India is already an overcrowded market when it comes to online music streaming platform. Now, yet another service has been added to the list with the launch of Resso in India.

The launch of music streaming service Resso in India comes months after the service was made available in a beta run. For those who are unaware, Resso is a service from China-based ByteDance, which is the parent company of TikTok.

While the app has similar features to what other platforms are already offering, what sets it apart is that the company calls it a “social media streaming app” and the emphasis is to make user share information with others.

It encourages users to share lyrics, comments and other user-generated content with each other. The share section has lyrics cards that can be directly shared to Instagram Stories. Also, each song is accompanied by genre-based, vertical video called Vibe playing in the background.

The company has secured licensing deals with several music studios and labels, including Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Merlin and Beggars Group, T-Series, Saregama, Zee Music, YRF Music, Times Music, Tips, Venus and Shemaroo, Speed Records, Anand Audio, Lahiri Music, Divo and Muzik 247.

However, Resso has not disclosed how many tracks are there on the platform at the time of launch in India. The company has also not shared any details regarding the lack of licensing deal with Universal Music, one of the biggest music publishers.

Resso is available through a freemium model in India. The free version limits the audio quality to 128 kbps while the premium version offers 256 kbps streaming that too without any ads, along with support for offline downloads and ability to skip tracks.

Coming to the pricing, the premium version is priced at ₹99 per month on Android and ₹119 per month on iOS and the company has not commented anything about the difference in pricing for both the platforms. It is up against the likes of Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, Apple Music, among others in India.

Download Resso: Google Play Store | Apple App Store