OnePlus 8 series to reportedly launch on 14th April

It’s well-known that the Chinese premium smartphone maker OnePlus is working on its OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. Recently, there were rumors about the phone getting launched in April and now we have a launch date.

A new report from TechRadar claimed that the OnePlus 8 series will be officially launched in mid-April and now Ishan Agarwal reports that the launch event will take place on 14th April. He also adds that it will be a global launch event.

In another tweet, Ishan Agarwal said that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with 30W reverse wireless charging support, making it the first device from the brand to have wireless charging feature. A few weeks ago, OnePlus had joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), making it clear that the company is planning to offer wireless charging feature on its upcoming flagship smartphone.

It is also being expected that the 8 Pro will come with dual-band 5G connectivity support, a feature that seems to have become a norm for premium flagships these days. As per the reports, the phone will pack SD865 SoC, 12 GB RAM, quad rear cameras, 6.65-inch 120 Hz display and 4500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

This time, the company is expected to launch three smartphones in the OnePlus 8 series — the standard OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. The company is also expected to have a new color option in the form of Green.

However, it remains to be seen if all three devices get launched at the same time or the company will separately launch the OnePus 8 Lite smartphone. We expect to know more about this in the coming days or weeks.

