Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

Xiaomi has confirmed that the company will be launching a Redmi Note 9 series smartphone in the Indian market on March 12th. Xiaomi has cancelled the offline launch event and instead, it will be live streaming the event online.

As usual, the company is expected to have two devices in the lineup — Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. However, there are reports claiming that the company could just launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro at the moment and the other model will be launched later.

Now, just days ahead of the smartphone’s official launch in India, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench, revealing some of the key specs of the device.

The listing confirms that the phone will come powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core processor clocked at 1.80 Ghz base frequency. While the name of the chipset has not been revealed, the motherboard field in the listing mentions “curtana”.

Further, the device packs 6 GB of RAM and is running the latest Android 10 operating system, most likely with the MIUI 11 custom interface on top. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, the device scored 569 points while it scored 1755 points in the multi-core test.

Meanwhile, Redmi’s arch rival in the Indian market — Realme is also set to launch its Realme 6 series smartphones in India on 5th March. The phone is expected to be the first to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC and will be competing against the Redmi Note 9 series.

