OPPO starts testing 5G on Find X2 at its Hyderabad facility ahead of India launch

OPPO is all set to launch its OPPO Find X2 smartphone on 6th March after the planned launch event during Mobile World Congress 2020 got cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, it seems that the upcoming Find X2 will also make its way to the Indian market pretty soon. Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head of India Research & Development at OPPO, has tweeted on his official account that the company is 5G testing the device in India.

Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head of India Research & Development at OPPO, announced that OPPO's Hyderabad R&D center will conduct Whatsapp video call displaying 5G band & speed and demonstrating fast movie downloads & cloud gaming feature on Snapdragon at their 5G Lab, with support from Qualcomm.

The OPPO Find X2 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display offering QHD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. While the phone will have a curved display, it won’t be as drastic as the waterfall display but will be more curvy than the usual design.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and could also come packed with the company’s own OPPO M1 processor.

Coming to the camera department, we are expecting the phone to come with the new Sony IMX689 48 MP camera sensor that comes with omni-directional autofocus. It will also be accompanied by Sony IMX708 sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a 13 MP telephoto lens.

The phone is expected to come packed with a 4,065 mAh battery and the device is said to come with support for 65W fast charging technology, which is the highest that is currently offered commercially.