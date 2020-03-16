ZTE Axon 11 5G to launch in China on 23rd March

With Mobile World Congress 2020 getting cancelled, many smartphone manufacturer had to reschedule their launch events. Among those companies was China-based ZTE, which was among the first to withdraw from the event but later announced that it will showcase its products.

Today, ZTE has confirmed the date for the launch event of its upcoming flagship. The company has announced that the ZTE Axon 11 5G will get launched on 23rd March in China through an online event.

Apart from the launch date, nothing is known about this smartphone. However, there’s a possibility that the phone could be the same device which is making the rounds as Axon 10s Pro.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and was said to be the first device from the company to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device is confirmed to have 5G connectivity support.

It is said to have a triple camera setup on the back — 48 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. It could come with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It reportedly runs Android 9 Pie-based MiFavor 10 OS and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+.

To know for sure what the smartphone comes packed with, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement from the company on 23rd March.