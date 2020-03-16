Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 9S on 23rd March in Malaysia

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones in the Indian market. It is said that the Redmi Note 9 will make its way to the Indian market later.

Now, Xiaomi has announced that the company will be launching the Redmi Note 9S in Malaysia and Singapore on 23rd March. The poster announcing the launch date also confirms that the device will come with a quad-camera setup.

Another teaser image shared by the company confirms that it will come with a punch-hole notch display, which the company is calling “Dot Display”.

While the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, it remains to be see what the company has opted for the Redmi Note 9S, Qualcomm or MediaTek.

The phone is expected to have a slightly smaller screen compared to the Pro model. It could be packed with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. We are also expecting a higher capacity battery and 18W fast charging support.

To know for sure what the smartphone packs, as well as its pricing and availability information, we’ll have to wait for a few more days for the device to go official. We expect the phone to come to India as well, under the same or different name.