OPPO Find X2 series smartphones confirmed to launch in India

Earlier this month, OPPO launched its two new flagship smartphones under its Find lineup — OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. Now, the company has officially confirmed that this phones will be launched in India, however it has not provided any timeline for the same.

As per the report, the phone will be next launched in the Netherlands, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore and Vietnam. Following that, the smartphones will reportedly arrive in 20 more countries, including India.

Coming to the specifications, both the smartphones come with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the devices come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor with support for 5G connectivity. While Find X2 packs 6/8 GB RAM, the X2 Pro is powered by 12 GB RAM.

In the camera department, the Find X2 features a 48-megapixel Sony primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 3cm macro mode and a 13-megapixel pixel telephoto camera for 5x hybrid optical zoom and up to 20x digital.

On the other hand, the Find X2 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel Sony primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with 3cm macro and a 13-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

Both the devices have a 32 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture on the front for taking selfies and video calling. While the Find X2 comes with IP54 rating splash resistance, the X2 Pro has been certified IP68 for water and dust resistance.

The smartphones come running Android 10 operating system out of the box with ColorOS 7.1 on top. As for the battery, the X2 is powered by a 4200 mAh battery while the X2 Pro packs 4260 mAh battery. Both of them have 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge support.

