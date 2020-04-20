Realme X3 TENAA listing reveals key specifications

Realme’s upcoming smartphone Realme X3 has been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA, which reveals some of the key details of the phone. The listing suggests that the phone could come with a 6.57-inch display.

It has also been revealed that the smartphone will be running the Android operating system which we are sure is Android 10 with Realme UI on top. This 5G phone with model number RMX2142 and is listed to pack 4100 mAh battery.

The phone is also expected to come with support for 30W fast charging. From the naming, it seems pretty clear that the device is the successor of the Realme X2 that was launched in September last year.

Apart from the Realme X3, another variant of the phone named Realme X2 SuperZoom has also been spotted online. The Geekbench listing of that model reveals that the device will come powered by an octa-core processor and 12 GB of RAM.

The SuperZoom variant has also been spotted on the Thailand NBTC certification site while the Geekbench listing suggests that the device will run Android 10 software and shows single-core score of 788 and a multi-core score of 2,624.

