OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones launched in India for ₹1,999

Along with the OnePlus 8 series flagship smartphones, the Chinese brand also launched its new wireless earphones at the 14th April launch event, dubbed as OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. Now today, the company has officially launched the same in India.

The earphones are certified with IP55 rating making them water and dust resistant. Like other Bullets range of earphones, this too comes with magnets on the back of each bud, enabling you to snap the buds together to hang them around your neck.

It also comes with Quick Pair, a feature that makes it convenient and easy to pair them. It also supports Quick Switch that allows you to seamlessly switch between two paired devices. Interestingly, the earphones also come with 110ms Low Latency Mode.

Thanks to the neck-band design, there’s an in-line volume, music and call controls. As for the battery life, the company claims that with a quick 10-minute charge, it offers music playback for up to 10 hours and with full charge, it can provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z comes in four color options — Black, Blue, Mint and Oat. It is priced at ₹1,999 in India and will be available for purchase from next month. The company has also announced the pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 8 series for the Indian market.