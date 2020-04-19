OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro India pricing and availability details announced

OnePlus recently announced its latest flagship smartphones — OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. While the pricing for the European market, United States, and China have already been revealed, the company has now officially announced the pricing for the Indian market.

The company has also confirmed that both these new smartphones will be available for purchase in India through Amazon, OnePlus Online Store, and offline stores across the country from May. However, the base model of OnePlus 8 is exclusive to Amazon India only.

OnePlus 8 India Price

6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹41,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹44,999

12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹49,999

OnePlus 8 Pro India Pricing

8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹54,999

12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹59,999

Both the smartphones come with a Fluid AMOLED display and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. They run the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with OxygenOS 10 on top. The battery on both the device support Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. Here are the full specifications of the new OnePlus 8 series smartphones.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650

Adreno 650 RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage Operating System: Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10

Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10 Display: 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3168 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3168 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP f/2.4 color filter sensor

48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP f/2.4 color filter sensor Front Camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture

16-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture Connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo

Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP68

In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP68 Colors: Black, Blue and Green

Black, Blue and Green Battery: 4510 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T, Warp Charge 30 Wireless

OnePlus 8 Specifications