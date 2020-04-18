After weeks of leaks, Chinese brand OPPO has today officially launched its new A-series mid-range 5G smartphone in its home market — OPPO A92s 5G.

The phone features a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole screen that houses a 16 MP camera as well as a 2 MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the device packs MediaTek Dimensity 800 7nm octa-core processor which comes with built-in 5G stand alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks. It comes with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

On the back side, the device features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensors.

The device, which has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, is running Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7.1 on top. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology support.

The OPPO A92s 5G comes in two colors — Black and White. The 6 GB RAM model is priced at 2,199 yuan while the 8 GB RAM model is priced at 2,499 yuan. The device is now available for order in China and will go on sale from 29th April.

OPPO A92s 5G Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 1080 × 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873V) 7nm processor

RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage: 128 GB (UFS 2.1) storage

OS: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash + 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP portrait lens

Front Camera: 16 MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture + 2 MP secondary depth sensor

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack

Connectivity Options: 5G (SA/ NSA), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C

Battery: 4000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability