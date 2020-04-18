Chromebooks are getting traction and their usage is also increasing, thanks to the new use-cases and manufacturers offering powerful machines. For someone who’s most of the usage is online, Chromebook seems to be a good choice with better battery life.

If you are a Chromebook user and want to add second user on your device, you can do so. You can add as many users on the device as you like. The only catch is that they need to have a Google account. If not, you can go ahead and create a new Google account for the new users. Here’s a step-by-step guide explaining how to add another user account on Chromebook.

How to add second user account on Chromebook

Click on the time section in the bottom corner of the screen

In the pop-up menu, click on the Settings gear in the top bar of the menu

From the left pane options, select You and Google option or scroll down to that section

Now click on your Google account

In the new screen, select the Add account option

Enter the email address for the second user and click next

It’ll now prompt to insert password of this second user’s email. Do so and click next

Now click on Accept and continue to log into Chrome

Once logged in, Accept to Google Play’s terms of service

You’ll then Continue to set up Google Assistant

After all these gets completed, click on Done to finish

You can keep repeating the same process to keep on adding more account. If the second user is just going to use the Chromebook occasionally just to check email or something, then it’s a good idea to use the Guest mode instead of setting up a new user.