Chromebooks are getting traction and their usage is also increasing, thanks to the new use-cases and manufacturers offering powerful machines. For someone who’s most of the usage is online, Chromebook seems to be a good choice with better battery life.
If you are a Chromebook user and want to add second user on your device, you can do so. You can add as many users on the device as you like. The only catch is that they need to have a Google account. If not, you can go ahead and create a new Google account for the new users. Here’s a step-by-step guide explaining how to add another user account on Chromebook.
How to add second user account on Chromebook
- Click on the time section in the bottom corner of the screen
- In the pop-up menu, click on the Settings gear in the top bar of the menu
- From the left pane options, select You and Google option or scroll down to that section
- Now click on your Google account
- In the new screen, select the Add account option
- Enter the email address for the second user and click next
- It’ll now prompt to insert password of this second user’s email. Do so and click next
- Now click on Accept and continue to log into Chrome
- Once logged in, Accept to Google Play’s terms of service
- You’ll then Continue to set up Google Assistant
- After all these gets completed, click on Done to finish
You can keep repeating the same process to keep on adding more account. If the second user is just going to use the Chromebook occasionally just to check email or something, then it’s a good idea to use the Guest mode instead of setting up a new user.