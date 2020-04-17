Nubia Play camera details and sample images shared by the company

The launch event for the Nubia Play smartphone is around the corner and with the launch date nearing, the company has started sharing more features of the upcoming device. In the latest teasers, ZTE-backed Nubia has revealed that the Nubia Play will come with a 144Hz refresh rate display. It has further shared camera samples of the both front and rear camera sensors.

The images shared by the company is a mix from front as well as rear-facing cameras. On the back side, the device will come with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor while on the front side, the device will feature a 12 MP snapper.

Looking at the camera samples, with is a mix of daylight photography, low light scenarios, and macro shot, it seems that the company is quite confident with the smartphone’s photography capabilities. But do note that the images are from the company and to know for sure, we’ll have to see the real-life scenario.

Earlier, the teaser images of the upcoming smartphone in the listing showcases that the Nubia Play will feature a curved display. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the Nubia Play smartphone at this time. We expect the company to share more information about the device in the coming days.

The Nubia Play 5G smartphone will be launched on 21st April in China and is confirmed to come with 5G connectivity support. The know for the phone’s pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.

