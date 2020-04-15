Nubia Play 5G smartphone to launch on 21st April in China

Just a few weeks after launching the Nubia Red Magic 5G premium gaming smartphone, the Chinese smartphone maker is now all set to launch yet another device in the market — Nubia Play 5G.

Nubia has today confirmed that the company will be launching a new smartphone named Nubia Play in China on 21st April. The company has confirmed that the phone will have 5G support but has not revealed any more details.

The poster shared by the company through its official Weibo account hints that the device is likely to be focused towards younger audience. While the name of the phone hints it being a gaming smartphone, we expect it to be a mid-range one.

It’s good that the company is now getting back on track and is gearing up to launch smartphone apart from its premium Red Magic lineup. The announcement about the upcoming smartphone comes just days after Nubia unveiled its new branding.

Source