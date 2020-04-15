Redmi AirDots S TWS earbuds with low-latency mode announced

Redmi, a brand backed by Xiaomi, has today launched a new true-wireless earbuds in its home market China — Redmi AirDots S. The newly launched Bluetooth earphones are the successor of the AirDots launched last year.

The new Redmi AirDots S come with 7.2mm dynamic driver unit and offers seamless switching between mono and binaural mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, which has twice the transmission rate compared with the previous generation, along with more stable connectivity.

Like many other TWS earbuds in the market, this one too come with a new low-latency game mode for gamers that can be enabled with three taps on the headset. There’s also touch controls for music playback and to launch voice assistant.

It is powered by Realtek RTL8763BFR chip which connects to the phone immediately when you remove them from the case. They are IPX4 rated for water resistance and each earbud weighs 4.1 grams.

The TWS earbuds are powered by a 40 mAh battery which offers 4 hours of battery life on a single charge while the 300 mAh battery on the charging case offers 12 hours of backup.

The Redmi AirDots S come in Black color for a price of 99.9 yuan in China, which is about ₹1,075. They are now up for purchase in China through the company’s own website Mi.com. It remains to be seen when the company launches the same in India.